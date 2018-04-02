Extreme Spring Cleaning

It’s that time of year again. Time to get my place in tip top shape. I am starting a new tradition this year, I’ve lived here for 2 years now, so I decided it was time to go through EVERYTHING I own and downsize. I’ve collected a lot of things in my 45 years on this planet. It’s time to buckle down and donate or trash what I haven’t used in the last two years. Granted I will keep family photos and my baby blanket and some of my radio career stuff.

Some stuff was easy, like the plastic containers with miss matched lids. I’ve converted to glass or BPA free meal prep containers. The hardest part so far, is letting go of my dinnerware set I bought in 2003 when I was actually making good money. It’s heavy, the dinner plates are too large for my cabinets, but I find myself wanting to hold onto the pieces that are not chipped. Yesterday, I told myself I would save them and use for serving dishes when I entertain. Which is ridiculous since my table is super small and can barely hold 3 dinner plates and a couple glasses for wine and water. This is why I tell myself I will have to make at least two sweeps. For now these dishes have survived and are on my bakers rack, perhaps they will end up in the donation box, they are really lovely.

Do you go through this too, or am I a boarderline hoarder?