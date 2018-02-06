Early Learning Classes Offered by Livermore Library

The Livermore Public Library offers a variety of children’s Early Learning classes this winter and spring. Attendees can have fun singing, dancing, reading and listening, as the library encourages early literacy. Sessions run from January 8 to May 25, 2018. Library Early Learning classes are free of charge.

Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave.

• Bilingual Baby Lapsit (for 0-12 months, Spanish/English) – Tuesday 10:15am

• Family Storytime (all ages welcome) – Monday 10:15am; Monday 10:45am; Wednesday 6:00pm

• Music and Movement (all ages welcome) – Wednesday 10:15am; Wednesday 10:45am

Please note that seating for Monday and Wednesday morning classes is limited at the Civic Center Library. Arrive early enough to get a free ticket to enter the event.

• After-school STEM Class (grades 1-5) – Monday 4:00pm

Enjoy Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) with exciting experiments and action-packed stories.

• Family Yoga (all ages welcome) – 2nd and 4th Monday 10:15am. Registration required for yoga. Call 925-373-5504 to sign up.

Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Ave.

• Bilingual Baby Lapsit (for 0-12 months, Spanish/English) – Wednesday 11:00am; Friday 11:00am

• Family Storytime (all ages welcome) – Wednesday 10:15am; Wednesday 5:15pm; Friday 10:15am; Friday 11:15am

• Music, Movement, and Yoga (all ages welcome) – Starts Feb. 7 – Wednesday 12pm.

Springtown Library, 998 Bluebell Dr.

• Family Storytime (all ages welcome) – Tuesday 6:00pm; Thursday 10:15am