Thursday May 18th, from 1-3pm

Livermore Civic Center Library

1188 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA

A Dynamic Resume and Cover Letters workshop will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Livermore Civic Center Library, located at 1188 S. Livermore Ave. Registration is required for this free workshop. Please sign up by calling 925-373-5505.

This workshop will be taught by Sheila Purcell, the career counselor at the Tri-Valley One-Stop Career Center. Located in Dublin, CA (with a satellite office at Las Positas College in Livermore), Tri-Valley One-Stop Career Center offers universal resources available to the general public for the purpose of seeking jobs, training, or education. In addition, they offer resources targeted for job seekers and more focused support for special populations in the community. They also offer business resources and services specifically for employers. There is no charge for any of their services.

For more information about Tri-Valley One-Stop Career Center, visit www.trivalleyonestop.org.

To learn more about other library programs and events, visit www.livermorelibrary.net.