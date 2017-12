Crab Feed All you can eat Fresh Cracked Crab, pasta, salad and special extras. Dessert Auction.

Saturday, January 20, 2018

Doors Open 6:00 pm

Dinner Service to start at 7:00 pm.

St. Raymond Moran Hall

11555 Shannon Avenue, Dublin, CA

All tickets must be purchased in advance.50.00 a person, $20.00 children 5 – 10 yrs Call Linda at 828-5205 or visit our website to purchase through PayPal.