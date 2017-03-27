Dublin San Ramon Services District Public Tour

Learn how 10 million gallons of wastewater is treated daily—either purified and recycled to irrigate green spaces or safely cleaned and pumped into San Francisco Bay.

See your utility dollars in action.

Find out about rewarding careers in the water industry.

Gain new appreciation for the infrastructure we count on every time we flush.

Schedule and Tour Request Form

Public tours are held quarterly, on the second Wednesday of January and April at 1 p.m. and July and October at 9:30 a.m. Wastewater operators conduct the tours at our regional facility located at 7399 Johnson Dr., Pleasanton. The tour lasts 60 to 90 minutes.

Special tours can be scheduled at other times for groups of six or more if staff is available. Special tours must be scheduled a minimum of three weeks in advance. We try to accommodate the needs, interests, and ages of our visitors.

4th-6th grade (10-12 years old): 1 adult per 7 students

7th-12th grade (12-18 years old): 1 adult per 10 students Adult chaperons are required for student groups, ages 10 and up:

Reservations are required for all tours. Download a tour request form.

For more information contact Administrative Assistant Beth Freeland at (925) 846-4565 or freeland@dsrsd.com.