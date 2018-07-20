Dublin Family Campout

The Parks and Community Services Department offers three Family Campouts at various community parks each summer. This is a great weekend getaway for families – without all the fuss! It is also a great way to introduce camping to your little ones and to novice campers. You’ll be only minutes from your house, but it will feel like you’re miles away!

Register online at www.dublinrecguide.com (click on “Community Event Tickets”).

Summer 2018 Family Campout Schedule:

Session III:



August 11 – 12

Saturday & Sunday

Schaefer Ranch Park

Purchase tickets here.