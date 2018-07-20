Downtown Tracy Artwalk
By Barbara Hoover
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 3:21 PM

The Artwalk is a free, self-guided public event featuring local visual and performing artists, community organizations,
and vendors in downtown venues and on the sidewalks of Central Avenue near/around the Grand.

The City of Tracy and the local business district collaborate to create a network of creative displays and activities.
Now in its 4th year, the Artwalk draws thousands of visitors each summer to historic downtown Tracy!

2018 Schedule of Events

Artwalk #1:  Friday, June 29th, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm
with new exhibitions opening in the Grand Galleries, the Arts Education Program’s Art Garage Sale, and the Downtown Tracy Block Party!

Artwalk #2:  Friday, August 3rd, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm
in conjunction with the Tracy Arts Commission’s Music & Picnic in the Park at the Downtown Park Plaza, and Parks & Rec Movies on the Plaza!

Artwalk #3:  Saturday, September 22nd, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm
with the Tracy City Center Association’s Downtown Tracy Wine Stroll!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dublin Family Campout National Night Out Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt Museum of the San Ramon Valley presents: Totally Trains Livermore Library Family Storytime The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee casting call
Comments