Donate Your Vehicle to Tri-Valley Conservancy!
By Barbara Hoover
|
Dec 13, 2017 @ 12:40 PM

We make it easy for you, and you get a tax write-off.

The proceeds from the sale of your donated vehicle are so helpful to us! A simple phone call is all it takes!

We accept most vehicles – even those with high mileage, whether running or not. Cars, Trucks, Tractors, Motorcycles, RV’s and Boats.

CALL: 1-888-686-4483
or click here to donate online!

The Conservancy’s mission is “to permanently protect the fertile soils, rangelands, open space and biological resources, and to support a viable agricultural economy, in the Tri Valley area. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission by providing landowners with a flexible, voluntary alternative to subdividing or developing their property.

