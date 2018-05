Tri-Valley Haven offers support groups for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. Sexual Assault Support Group is held on Monday mornings in Livermore. Domestic Violence Support Group is held on Thursday mornings in Livermore.

These are closed support groups, meaning participants must sign up in advance. Each group runs for 8 weeks at a time. No drop-ins.

To sign up for an upcoming support group, please call Tri-Valley Haven at (925)449-5845.