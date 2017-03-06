Diablo Ballet’s 23rd Season of the Power of Dance
Diablo Ballet’s 23rd Anniversary Gala
March 23, 2017
Immediately following Diablo Ballet’s ONE NIGHT ONLY 23rd Anniversary Performance at the Lesher Center, the celebration continues at Scott’s Garden, complete with a tasting of Jacuzzi wines provided by our friends at Negherbon Media, dinner with the dancers, and an outstanding silent auction all while supporting Diablo Ballet’s PEEK Program, bringing arts education to under-served students and at-risk teenagers incarcerated in the Juvenile Justice System.
For performance tickets, please click here.
Gala tickets are $125.00 per person and are available for purchase below or by calling the Diablo Ballet office at (925) 943-1775. Tickets are limited.