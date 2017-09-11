Cycling 4 Vets 2017

We are proud to announce the third annual Cycling 4 Veterans (C4V) ride on Saturday, October 7, 2017 hosted by Veterans First Program at Las Positas College and the C4V volunteer group organizers. As a veterans and military supported event, C4V is leading the way in Northern California, and this year they are featuring three epic rides for 30 miles, 55 miles and 115 miles! This year’s Amgen Tour of California Stage 2 went up Del Puerto Canyon and followed 25 miles of our 115 mile route! Come ride where the professional cyclists ride!

We would like to personally invite you to combine your passion for cycling with a fun-filled day spent with family, friends, and your local community members at C4V!

We encourage you to participate in a recreational ride and to share this event with your friends, family and colleagues. The opportunities are endless: participate as a cyclist, volunteer the day of the event, or cheer on someone you know at the finish line!

The C4V event will be the talk of the town on October 7, now all we need is you!

The C4V event is dedicated to support military veterans and current in-service personnel. All fundraising will directly benefit veteran and active military organizations including: the Las Positas College Veterans First Program, Sentinels of Freedom, Student Veterans Organization (SVO), Blue Star Moms – Danville Chapter, and Pleasanton Military Families (PMF).

Our 2016 event disbursed nearly $45,000 for these veteran and active military personnel support organizations and our plan for 2017 is to surpass this amount! With your support and participation we can make this happen, and if you’re riding the event you’ll benefit as well!

Funds at work: The Veterans Resource Center at Las Positas College is staffed to provide educational support through resources, peer mentoring and workshops. There is also a special writing project sponsored by the college focused on improving writing skills by telling of the veterans’ personal stories. There are truly American Heroes all around us! Read OUR VETERAN STORIES HERE and see why continued funding of these support programs is so important.

Net Proceeds Disbursement:

40% Veterans First, Las Positas College

15% Sentinel’s of Freedom (SOF)

15% Student Veterans Organization (SVO)

15% Blue Star Moms – Danville Chapter

Please join us for post ride festivities! Food, drinks, band, music, and stories – all are available if you’re riding or just want to join in and enjoy the afternoon with friends! When you check in at the end of your ride you will be issued tickets for food and drinks. Once you have your refreshments take a seat in the amphitheater and listen to our fabulous band – “No Cover Band“. Relax and enjoy the event after your ride!

We hope to see you there on event day showing your support for our veterans and active military personnel! Thank you in advance for your support!

5% Pleasanton Military Families (PMF)