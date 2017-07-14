Corporate Accounting Assistant

Alpha Media – Far East Bay is seeking an experienced Accounting Assistant for our three radio stations, KKDV, KKIQ, and KUIC.
Responsibilities:
- Monthly/Weekly Billing (Marketron Radio Software)
- Prepare contract end billing every Monday
- Prepare standard and calendar billing at end of each month
- Reconcile Projections to Actual Billing on a monthly basis
- Prepare debit/credit adjustments monthly for cash and trade
- Produce notarized scripts for co-op as required
- Cash Receipts
- Prepare deposits on a daily basis; process electronically
- Process all credit card transactions electronically
- Input all cash receipts into Marketron on a daily basis
- Produce Account Receivable Agings on a weekly basis; provide to Sales departments
- Research/respond to any client inquiries
- Process credit applications from clients
- Accounts Payable
- Input accounts payable into Sage Accounting Software system
- Prepare checks for signature
- Maintain A/P files
- Produce 1099’s
- Research/respond to any vendor inquiries
- Payroll
- Maintain personnel files
- Input all employee information into Paychex/UltiPro software
- Prepare and balance semi-monthly payroll
- Maintain payroll registers
If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter, resume, and salary history to:
Alpha Media
ATTN: Lori Smith
555 Mason Street, Suite 245
Vacaville, CA 95688
No phone calls please
Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.