Corporate Accounting Assistant
By Robin Mitchell
|
Jul 14, 2017 @ 10:54 AM

Alpha Media – Far East Bay is seeking an experienced Accounting Assistant for our three radio stations, KKDV, KKIQ, and KUIC.

Come work for the fastest growing company in radio today!

Responsibilities:          

  1. Monthly/Weekly Billing (Marketron Radio Software)
  • Prepare contract end billing every Monday
  • Prepare standard and calendar billing at end of each month
  • Reconcile Projections to Actual Billing on a monthly basis
  • Prepare debit/credit adjustments monthly for cash and trade
  • Produce notarized scripts for co-op as required

 

  1. Cash Receipts
  • Prepare deposits on a daily basis; process electronically
  • Process all credit card transactions electronically
  • Input all cash receipts into Marketron on a daily basis
  • Produce Account Receivable Agings on a weekly basis; provide to Sales departments
  • Research/respond to any client inquiries
  • Process credit applications from clients

 

  1. Accounts Payable
  • Input accounts payable into Sage Accounting Software system
  • Prepare checks for signature
  • Maintain A/P files
  • Produce 1099’s
  • Research/respond to any vendor inquiries

 

  1. Payroll
  • Maintain personnel files
  • Input all employee information into Paychex/UltiPro software
  • Prepare and balance semi-monthly payroll
  • Maintain payroll registers

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter, resume, and salary history to:

Alpha Media
ATTN: Lori Smith
555 Mason Street, Suite 245
Vacaville, CA 95688

No phone calls please

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.

