DSRSD is offering a free, three-session crash course on our community’s water, wastewater, and recycled water. Participants will gain new understanding of the critical water issues being debated today.

Tour DSRSD facilities.

Engage with experts and other citizens who care about water.

Equip yourself to lead the discussion as our community builds a more resilient water supply, adapts to a changing environment, and invests in vital infrastructure.

When: Wednesday evenings: March 14, April 11, and May 9, 6 – 9 p.m.

To receive the full benefit, participants are expected to attend all three sessions, which will include tours, discussion, and dinner.

Where: DSRSD Boardroom, 7051 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin, CA 94568 Google map

Eligibility: Citizens Water Academy is open to current DSRSD water and sewer customers who want to learn about critical issues and projects related to water. We especially encourage those who may be interested in running for a seat on the DSRSD Board of Directors to attend. Maximum of 30 seats. Participants must be at least 18 years of age.

How to apply: Submit the Citizens Water Academy Application by March 1, 2018. We will confirm your acceptance by email.

Questions? Contact: Sue Stephenson, Community Affairs Supervisor, 925-875-2295, stephenson@dsrsd.com

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and state law, we offer this course in a manner that is readily accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities. If you require special accommodations to participate, please describe them on the application.