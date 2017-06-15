CHP is Hiring Law Enforcement Explorers

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Dublin Area is looking for motivated members of the community from Dublin, Danville, San Ramon, Pleasanton and Livermore who want to give something back to their community as California Highway Patrol Explorers.

An informational open house will be held at the Dublin CHP Office, 4999 Gleason Drive, Dublin on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 6:00 PM.

The Explorer Program affords young people an opportunity to explore a career with the CHP and teach integrity, leadership, commitment, responsibility, and good citizenship. Participants will assist the CHP in providing service to the community, especially during times of emergency.

“We are excited to work with the explorers to serve our community. This experience will make them better citizens and prepare them for a possible career in law enforcement.” – Captain Christopher Sherry, Commander of the Dublin CHP Area

Duties: Explorers provide support to the Department by assisting with day-to-day office operations and other vital functions. Explorers attend shift briefings, participate in ride-along with officers in the field, assist at DUI checkpoints, and provide traffic control. Explorers will learn about the law enforcement profession and will train in preparation for explorer competitions involving building searches, Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) entries, foot pursuits, patrol car driving, felony traffic stops, DUI stops, shooting skills and athletic events. Explorers provide service during community events and community engagement presentations.

Requirements: Be between 15-21 years of age; Have an interest in law enforcement; Have at least a 2.0 GPA; No drug or alcohol use; Have good citizenship and have no felony convictions.

Those interested in the Explorer Program are directed RSVP for the June 28th informational open house by emailing Sergeant Justin Bradford at Jbradford@chp.ca.gov no later than June 25, 2017.