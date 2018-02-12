Change can be SCARY!!

Just ask my wife, when it comes to change I’m pretty reluctant! Recently the conversation segued to my hair style:

Wife: “You’ve had the same basic hair style for almost ten years sweetie, why not change it up!”

Me: “CHANGE??? But, well, I don’t know…”

Wife: “What’s it gonna hurt, you might love it!”

Me: “But what if I don’t”?

Wife: “Trust your stylist! Remember, it always grows out again. You still have a full head of hear my love, embrace it”!

Me: “Umm, well, I guess, I mean I think”…

Wife: “Great! Text her and set up and appointment. I love you!”

So…I did. I marched in there and said, “let’s do this”! (Still trembling in my stylist chair) The result, I LOVED IT!

Addendum to the story: I was picking up a prescription the next day from a pharmacist I’ve known for several years. I asked if it was ready, she looked at me and exclaimed, “Wow, you look 20 years younger! Look at your hair! It looks great!”

The moral of this story…well, there’s two…trust your stylist and listen to your spouse…THEY KNOW! And it’s all out of love. I LOVE IT! Thanks to you both 🙂

Do you have a similar story you could share with me? I’d love to hear it! Just reply to this blog in the comments section. And “hairs” to you! 😉

–Mark Davis