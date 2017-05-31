Castro Valley 11th Annual Car Show

SAVE THE DATE – SATURDAY JUNE 17, 2017 from 12-5pm

Have you Registered your Car? Pre-Register Before June 7th – $30.00

Event Day Registration $40.00, subject to space availability.



Vendor Opportunities

The Car Show provides a great opportunity to promote your business. In addition to the estimated 300+ participants entering their vehicles, we anticipate thousands of people and families from Castro Valley and surrounding cities to attend.



Booth Space is limited so we encourage you to download a “Vendor Packet” today.

*The cost of a 10”x10” vendor booth space is $125.00.

*Submission of your application in a timely manner will help secure a spot for your business.

*Your application must be filled out completely and include payment at the time of submission.

*Applicable licensing and permits must be provided to secure a space.

While the event technically opens to the public at noon, participants will be parked earlier which will definitely provide you with early potential customers.

For Vendor questions call: 510-881-0154 or email: castrovalleycarshow@gmail.com.

Cars and Trucks ‘78 or older, Exotics and Race Cars ( All Years) Specialty Cars,

current Super Cars by Invitation or Committee Approval

No Motorcycles

FREE EVENT T-SHIRT FOR ALL REGISTERED PARTICPANTS

Car Show Date: Saturday, June 17, 2017



Check in and Staging: 7:00 am – 10:00 pm at 3 Crosses, Neighborhood Church, John Dr., Castro Valley

Escorted Procession to Car Show: 10:00 to 11:30 am. from 3 Crosses Church.

Show Open to the Public: 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Pre-Registration: $30.00

Event Day Registration: $40.00

PLEASE NOTE:

THOSE PEOPLE WHO PRE-REGISTER BY JUNE 7TH WILL BE MAILED A REGISTRATION CONFIRMATION THAT WILL BE YOUR ENTRY TO CHECK-IN AT 3 CROSSES CHURCH, JOHN DR., CASTRO VALLEY.

YOUR FREE T-SHIRT WILL BE AVAILABLE WHEN YOU CHECK IN.

On Line Registration:

*When you register on line you agree to the following Hold Harmless Agreement.

The undersigned, as agent for the business, individuals, or agency represented, agrees to hold HAYWARD CASTRO VALLEY MOOSE LODGE 1491, 3 CROSSES NEIGHBORHOOD CHURCH, ALAMEDA COUNTY and it’s AGENCIES free and harmless from any and all liability for bodily injury and property damage or loss arising out of activities resulting from participation in the CASTRO VALLEY CAR SHOW on Saturday, June 17, 2017.