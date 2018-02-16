What to Expect at the “Case For Kids 5th Annual Princess Tea Party.”

Saturday, March 10, 2018, at

Upon arrival, children will receive a tiara, wand, Princess place card, and paper teacup to decorate. SweetArts of Tracy, CA. will provide an amazing multi-tiered custom cake for all attendees. Princess themed tables will have trays of sweets and packaged apple slices. Children will be served apple juice or water and tea or water will be available for adults.

Bringing musical magic to our special occasion, All in the Details Event Planning and DJ Services will delight our audience with recognizable songs children will enjoy. As a delightful treat, Premiere Party Princesses will lead a special Sing-Along for children and dance and participate in together.