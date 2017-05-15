Cantabella Children’s Chorus presents-“Shall We Gather By the River”

Please join the Cantabella Children’s Chorus for our Spring Concerts, “Shall We Gather at the River,” Saturday, May 27th at 1pm and 4 PM, at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4001 Stoneridge Dr., Pleasanton, CA (map)! Our 1 PM Concert features our Training Choirs (grades K-5) with selections from our Performing Choirs. Our 4 PM concert features all of our Performing Choirs: Children’s Choir, Junior Honors Choir, Chamber Choir and Honors Choir (grades 5-12). Please check back for ticket information. For tickets click here