Friday, May 19th

Callippe Preserve Golf Course

8500 Clubhouse Dr. Pleasanton , CA

Check-in at 10am

Shotgun starts at 12:30pm

Callippe Preserve & Blue Star Moms presents the 7th Charity Golf Tournament!

All Patriotic Golfers come out and support our 7th Charity Golf Tournament. Supporting our Gold Star Parents. A Gold Star is a parent who has lost their son or daughter while serving in the US Armed Forces. We Must Never Forget, Freedom Is Not Free.

This is a very patriotic golf tournament with lots of Flags, Huey flying in, Color Guard Presentation, and a true Cannon shot to start.

More info click here