Friday, May 19th
Callippe Preserve Golf Course
8500 Clubhouse Dr. Pleasanton, CA
Check-in at 10am
Shotgun starts at 12:30pm
Callippe Preserve & Blue Star Moms presents the 7th Charity Golf Tournament!
All Patriotic Golfers come out and support our 7th Charity Golf Tournament. Supporting our Gold Star Parents. A Gold Star is a parent who has lost their son or daughter while serving in the US Armed Forces. We Must Never Forget, Freedom Is Not Free.
This is a very patriotic golf tournament with lots of Flags, Huey flying in, Color Guard Presentation, and a true Cannon shot to start.
