Callippe Preserve & Blue Star Moms presents the 7th Charity Golf Tournament
By Barbara Hoover
|
May 8, 2017 @ 2:43 PM

 

 Friday, May 19th
Callippe Preserve Golf Course
8500 Clubhouse  Dr.  Pleasanton,  CA
Check-in at 10am
Shotgun starts at 12:30pm

Callippe Preserve & Blue Star Moms presents the 7th Charity Golf Tournament!

All Patriotic Golfers come out and support our 7th  Charity Golf Tournament. Supporting our Gold Star Parents.  A Gold Star is a parent who has lost their son or daughter while serving in the US Armed Forces.  We Must Never Forget, Freedom Is Not Free.

This is a very patriotic golf tournament with lots of Flags, Huey flying in, Color Guard Presentation, and a true Cannon shot to start.

More info click here

