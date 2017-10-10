California Wildfires

Updates on the fires in California can be found at http://www.calfire.ca.gov/general/firemaps

Follow CalFire on Twitter – CLICK HERE

There are many ways that you can help (and this page will be updated regularly)…

The Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist fire evacuees and donations. To donate online, visit www.redcross.org/donate/donation, or call 800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Visit http://volunteer.cvnl.org to register as a disaster service worker.

Airbnb hosts are opening their homes for free to evacuees through Oct. 30.

Stay clear of evacuation routes as much as possible if you are not under evacuation orders.

Search for community groups on Facebook to open the conversation and get up-to-date needs.

Many shelters are in need of bedding. Here is a list of shelters in the Santa Rosa area:

Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennet Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Finley Community Center, 2060 West College Ave., Santa Rosa (at capacity)

Santa Rosa Veterans Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa (at capacity)

Petaluma Community Center, 320 North McDowell Blvd., Petaluma (at capacity)

Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol

Cloverdale Citrus Fair, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale

Sonoma Valley High School, 20000 Broadway, Sonoma

Analy High School Gym, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol

Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa (at capacity)

Healdsburg Community Center, 1157 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma

New Life Church, 1310 Clegg St., Petaluma

Cook Middle School, 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa

Guerneville Veterans Hall, 16255 First St., Guerneville

Monte Rio School, 20700 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio

Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor

Casa Grande High School, 3333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma

Cloverdale Citrus Fair, 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale – sheltering people and animals

Petaluma Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway

Petaluma New Life Church, 1310 Clegg St.

Victory Outreach Church 4042 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa (at capacity)

Adobe Christian Church, 2875 Old Adobe Road, Petaluma

Burton Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park

Calvary Chapel of Petaluma, 1955 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Lawrence Cook Middle School, 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Hall, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S, Petaluma

Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park

Sonoma-Marin Fair, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

Animal shelters and rescues need help with fostering animals displaced by the fires and are seeking donations. They are also offering resources to pet owners:

– The Milo Foundation shelter, 220 S. Garrard Blvd., Point Richmond, has taken in pets. If you can foster, visit the shelter, call 510-900-2275 or visit the website. Humane Society of Silicon Valley also took in animals in need from Petaluma.

– The SPCA of Solano County, 2200 Peabody Road, Vacaville, is offering assistance to pet owners. It is seeking drop-off donations of crates, blankets, towels, food, bowls, etc. for fire victims. It is open until 7 p.m. Monday and will be accepting donations Tuesday as well. It also says if you need a place for your animals, call 707-448-7722.

– Wine Country Animal Lovers is offering updates, help and supplies to animals in need. You can donate here.

– Sonoma Humane Society is unable to board animals at this point due to displaced ones, but it has some resources available for pet owners who have been displaced by the fires at their Santa Rosa and Healdsburg shelters.

***UPDATE*** Atlas Fire 10:53 pm 10/9/17***

A MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for the Green Valley area west of Green Valley Road from Mason, north to Valley End Lane. This means we evacuate now.

The mandatory evacuation includes:

ALL streets off of Green Valley Road NORTH of Rockville Road (the 4 way stop)

ALL streets in Green Valley Estates WEST of Green Valley Road (Paseo Arboles / Via Vaquero)

All streets on the WEST side of Green Valley Road from Mason Rd to Valley End

All of Twin Sisters Road and roads off of Twin Sisters

All of Joyce Lane

The west side of Suisun Valley Road from the Napa County line south to Rockville Road

North of Rockville Road from Suisun Valley to Green Valley Road

We will post a map as soon as it is available.

This evacuation DOES NOT include any area within the Fairfield City limits**

An evacuation center is open at the Solano Community College, 4000 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield. Animals are not allowed inside the buildings. That site is currently at capacity, and we are working to set up an alternate location to handle any overflow.

A large animal evacuation center is open at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo at Gate 6.

Roads in the evacuated area are CLOSED to through traffic except residents evacuating.

#AtlasFire

Instructions:

Evacuate: -ALL streets off of Green Valley Road NORTH of Rockville Road (the 4 way stop) -ALL streets in Green Valley Estates WEST of Green Valley Road (Paseo Arboles / Via Vaquero) -All streets on the WEST side of Green Valley Road from Mason Rd to Valley End -All of Twin Sisters Road and roads off of Twin Sisters -All of Joyce Lane -The west side of Suisun Valley Road from the Napa County line south to Rockville Road North of Rockville Road from Suisun Valley to Green Valley Road

Public Health Message

Multiple fires are currently burning in the area that may create a health hazard. If you can see, taste, or feel smoke, you should immediately minimize outdoor activities. This is especially important if you have health concerns, are elderly, are pregnant, or have a child in your care. Smoke from wildfires and structure fires contains harmful chemicals that can affect your health. Smoke can cause eye and throat irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Contact your healthcare provider if you or someone in your care experience the following symptoms that may be related to excess smoke exposure include:

• Repeated coughing

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Wheezing

• Chest tightness or pain

• Palpitations

• Nausea or unusual fatigue

• Lightheadedness

Groups at Higher Risk for Illness Due To Smoke

Groups at greater risk of experiencing symptoms due to smoke include:

• People with respiratory disease (such as asthma)

• People with heart disease

• Young children

• Older adults

Follow these general precautions to protect your health during a smoke event:

– Minimize or stop outdoor activities, especially exercise

– Stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible

– Do not run fans that bring smoky outdoor air inside – examples include swamp coolers, whole-house fans, and fresh air ventilation systems

– Run your air-conditioner only if it does not bring smoke in from the outdoors. Change the standard air conditioner filter to a medium or high efficiency filter. If available, use the “re-circulate” or “recycle” setting on the unit

– Do not smoke, fry food, or do other things that will create indoor air pollution

– Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you experience symptoms related to smoke exposure