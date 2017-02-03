Building Veterans’ Self-uinderstanding through Self-expression

February 2017

Wednesday, February 1 and 8

Sunday, February 5 and 12

Wednesday, February 15 and 22

Sign up for a FREE two-day workshop and paint as a way to self-understanding and self-expression.

The Arts and Culture Commission of Contra Costa County is offering two-day self-portrait painting workshops at no cost to all Contra Costa County Veterans.

Workshops will take place throughout the county

No art experience required!

All painting materials will be provided.

PLEASE REGISTER AT AC5.org

The Arts and Culture Commission of Contra Costa County is excited to be working with Veterans in Contra Costa County to bring California Arts Council’s Veterans Initiative in the Arts program to them in the form of a new, no-cost program titled ABOUT FACE: Building Veterans’ Self-understanding through Self-expression.

Workshops will help Veterans of all service, ages, and service dates, tell their story.