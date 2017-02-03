Building Veterans’ Self-uinderstanding through Self-expression
February 2017
Wednesday, February 1 and 8
Sunday, February 5 and 12
Wednesday, February 15 and 22
Sign up for a FREE two-day workshop and paint as a way to self-understanding and self-expression.
The Arts and Culture Commission of Contra Costa County is offering two-day self-portrait painting workshops at no cost to all Contra Costa County Veterans.
Workshops will take place throughout the county
No art experience required!
All painting materials will be provided.
PLEASE REGISTER AT AC5.org
The Arts and Culture Commission of Contra Costa County is excited to be working with Veterans in Contra Costa County to bring California Arts Council’s Veterans Initiative in the Arts program to them in the form of a new, no-cost program titled ABOUT FACE: Building Veterans’ Self-understanding through Self-expression.
Workshops will help Veterans of all service, ages, and service dates, tell their story.
