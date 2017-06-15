Breathe California of the Bay Area E-Cigaretts

How is this affecting youth?
Nicotine is highly addictive substance and can harm adolescent brain development. Nicotine is more addictive than cocaine or heroin. Youth is more likely to experiment with other varieties, once they use one tobacco product.
- 80% of teenagers who smoke started with flavored tobacco
- Nearly 7 in 10 middle and high school students who have used tobacco have tried flavored products
- 1 in 5 youth have tried an electronic smoking device and 10% are current users
- Many believe that flavored products are safer and less addictive than non-flavored varieties
