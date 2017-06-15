Breathe California of the Bay Area E-Cigaretts

Electronic cigarettes (also called e-cigarette or electronic nicotine delivery system) is a battery operated devices designed to resemble cigarettes that deliver nicotine-containing aerosols. Although they do not produce tobacco smoke, e-cigarettes still contain nicotine and other potentially harmful chemicals. Nicotine is a highly addictive drug, and recent research suggests nicotine exposure may also prime the brain to become addicted to other substances. E-cigarette comes in various flavors of tobacco which attracts youth and young adults more than any other group. Other tobacco products or OTP’s (little cigars, cigarillos, smokeless tobacco and e-cig/vapor-liquid) come in a variety of kid-friendly flavors like cotton candy, fruit punch, and grape

How is this affecting youth?

Nicotine is highly addictive substance and can harm adolescent brain development. Nicotine is more addictive than cocaine or heroin. Youth is more likely to experiment with other varieties, once they use one tobacco product.

80% of teenagers who smoke started with flavored tobacco

Nearly 7 in 10 middle and high school students who have used tobacco have tried flavored products

1 in 5 youth have tried an electronic smoking device and 10% are current users

Many believe that flavored products are safer and less addictive than non-flavored varieties

Breathe Calfornia of the Bay Area can provide:

Workshops and presentations to youth and community-based groups

Assistance to cities in implementing flavored tobacco products and e-cigarette/vape ordinances

Make your voice heard to your representatives: download and submit the form below to our office:

