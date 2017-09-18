HERS Breast Cancer Foundation Walk/Run

The HERS Breast Cancer Foundation 5K/10K Run/Walk and Community Expo brings hundreds of breast cancer patients and survivors from all over the Bay Area together to lace up their sneakers and rally family, friends, and neighbors to raise funds to support those who have battled breast cancer.



Course ~ Both 5K & 10K are a scenic run through the packed gravel trails overlooking the Alameda Creek Trails and Quarry Lakes Park. Please note that the course is not USATF certified. The distance has been measured and is approximate. No bikes or skateboards on the course.

The marathon will be running on Saturday, September 30th at 8:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area in Fremont.

Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area