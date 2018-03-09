Bras for the Cause Breast Cancer Walk

Sat., April 28, 2018

5pm Registration Opens * 7pm Walk Starts

The 8k (~5 mile) Walk

takes place in

Downtown Pleasanton, CA



The theme of the 13th Annual Bra Walk is “Warriors – In It Together”. A “Warrior” is a person that is a fighter, and has shown great vigor and courage in the face of danger or adversity. We think individuals facing a Breast Cancer diagnosis turn into Warriors during their journey and this theme represents our commitment to them by fighting alongside.

Walkers are not required to wear decorated bras to participate in the Bras for the Cause Walk, but many do (click on Important Links to see videos of past walks). And, it is a lot of fun to wear one and see how creative others can be! We also have prizes for those that do decorate and wear bras. Our wonderful judging group, the Pleasanton NCL Sustainers, have chosen the following categories for this year’s walk:

Best Brozier (individual or team); Best Electric Light Show (individual or team); Most Creative Individual Warrior Award; Most Creative Team Warrior Award; Most Creative Small Group (group of 6 & under); Most Creative Large Group (group of 7 or more); Most Inspirational Warrior Award (individual or team); and, Best Show Stopper Award (individual or team).

