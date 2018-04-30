The Livermore Public Library will host a Board Game Night at Eight Bridges Brewing on Thursday, May 10, 2018, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. This program is free and no registration is required. Eight Bridges Brewing is located at 332 Earhart Way in Livermore, CA.

All featured games are available to check out from the Library of Things, a service that offers non-traditional items for checkout—such as board games, robots, and telescopes. Library of Things items can be checked out for two weeks.

20’s & 30’s Programs at the Livermore Public Library are designed for individuals aged 20 through 39. For more information or to view future Livermore Public Library 20’s and 30’s programs, please visit the library’s Meetup Group.