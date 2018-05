Calling All WWII & Korean War Veterans

Bay Area Honor Flight Organization Mission & Goal:

Wednesday, June 6, 2018, @ 3:15 pm

Transport of America’s Veterans to Washington, D.C., visiting those memorials honoring their service and sacrifices.

The Honor Flight Bay Area Hub covers the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

Cost is free to Veterans

Presentation at Heritage Estates

900 East Stanley Blvd

Livermore, CA 94550

RSVP (925) 373-3636 x210