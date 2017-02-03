Wish you could arrive BART at whatever time you want in the morning and still get a parking spot? Your dreams are coming true at Dublin/Pleasanton Station, where, starting Monday, you’ll get guaranteed parking until ten a.m. when you carpool with Scoop–a carpooling app used by fifty-five thousand Bay Area commuters. Go to TakeScoop.com to download the app! Set your destination to five-eight-oh-one Owens Drive and request your morning and afternoon trips to and from the station. Scoop will send you instructions on where and how to park. Go to Rideshare.511.org for more information on this program.