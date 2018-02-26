Armchair Travelers ~ Paris: The Everyday and the Out-of-the-Way

March 8th

Gary and Nancy Oehrle will share photos and stories from trips they made to Paris in May 2014 and May 2017. Their presentation showcases everyday life and nightlife, as well as lesser-known “secrets of Paris.” They offer a whimsical look at shopkeepers, hobbyists, fashionistas, and kids on field trips. Attendees can vicariously visit the “Belly of Paris” and experience the tango on the Trocadero. The Oehrles will conclude with photos of their excursion to Monet’s house in Giverny.

Adults are invited to this free program on the second Thursday of each month in the Community Meeting Rooms of the Civic Center Library.

When: Thursday, March 8, 2018

Time: 1:30 PM

Where: Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 1188 South Livermore Avenue, Livermore, CA, 94550

Event Type: Library, Armchair Travelers