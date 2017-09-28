Another Icon Gone

We have lost an icon. There are those who say Hugh Hefner objectified women and there are those who say he helped women express themselves. No matter what your personal thought was about Hugh Hefner, he was an iconic figure.

I had a chance to visit the Playboy Mansion a few years ago. I was attending a radio conference in Los Angeles and one of the record companies was throwing a party at the “Mansion”. Wow, what red blooded male could turn that down!

Of course there were the stories of all the wild things that went on at the “Mansion”, so when the shuttle bus dropped us off, we were all wondering what we were getting into. It ended up being very tame. There were many women wandering “The Grotto” (swimming pool) and all were dressed. Some were in the pool. There was also quite a lot of security, as one of the radio people discovered when, after a few too many” decided to jump in the pool. He was asked to remove himself from the premises.

The main reason we were there was to listen to some new bands that the record label was releasing. During the performance, Hugh Hefner made his grand entrance with 4 women surrounding him. He was very gracious and spoke with many people.

It was a fun night. However I was jolted back to reality when by Razor flip phone (tells you how long ago it was) rang and it was my wife and kids.

Wife: “So where are you and what are you doing?”

Me: “You wouldn’t believe it if I told you”

I did tell her and she was quite amused. All in all it was a fun, tame night at the “Mansion”. RIP Hugh!