Amador Valley High School ’72 Class Reunion
By Barbara Hoover
|
Jul 17, 2017 @ 12:37 PM

Amador Valley High School

Class of 1972

45th Class Reunion

Also welcome, classes of 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, and 1975.

Events:

 

Day 1                                                  Friday, August 4, 12017  7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free Concert

Ted Theodore and other grads perform with Tommy and the 4 Speeds at the Lions Wayside Park, corner of First St. and Neal St. in Pleasanton Save spaces early                                                               Friday morning with blankets right in front of the bandstand.

Event link: www.pleasantondowntown.net/event/details/376

                                                        Cost: Free, no reservations needed.

Day  2                                                Saturday, August 5, 12017 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm Reunion Mexican Buffet

                                                         Pleasanton Veteran’s Memorial 301 Main Street Pleasanton, CA.

                                                         Cost: $75.00 per person    Reserve by filling out with form.

  • LOCATION

    Downtown Pleasanton

    1-99 W Angela St
    Pleasanton, CA
  • ORGANIZER

    Nanci Lenoci       nlenoci@yahoo.com

