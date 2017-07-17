Amador Valley High School ’72 Class Reunion

Amador Valley High School

Class of 1972

45th Class Reunion

Also welcome, classes of 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, and 1975.

Events:

Day 1 Friday, August 4, 12017 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free Concert

Ted Theodore and other grads perform with Tommy and the 4 Speeds at the Lions Wayside Park, corner of First St. and Neal St. in Pleasanton Save spaces early Friday morning with blankets right in front of the bandstand.

Event link: www.pleasantondowntown.net/event/details/376

Cost: Free, no reservations needed.

Day 2 Saturday, August 5, 12017 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm Reunion Mexican Buffet

Pleasanton Veteran’s Memorial 301 Main Street Pleasanton, CA.

Cost: $75.00 per person Reserve by filling out with form.