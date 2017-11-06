Alameda County Community Food Bank Looking for Volunteers

Spend three hours packing food in our warehouse to provide tens of thousands of meals for our community.

Volunteers help us provide nearly 600,000 meals worth of food every week. In order to keep up with demand, we need 75 volunteers per shift. Our biggest need is for weekday groups (5 to 75 volunteers).Please register your group below.

Individuals and small groups (<4) must attend a 1-hour orientation prior to their first shift. Orientations are held at the Food Bank on Wednesdays at 12:45 pm. No registration is required. Click here for more info.

All volunteers must be at least 10 years old. Youth (10-17) must be accompanied by an adult volunteer (1 adult per 5 youth) and must bring in a waiver form signed by a parent/legal guardian.

Visiting Us

IMPORTANT: Our facility is located at 7900 Edgewater Drive in Oakland. Volunteers often mistakenly visit “Alameda Food Bank” (located on Thau Way). Please direct your GPS or map app to us.

NOTE: There will be NO orientation session held on the Wednesdays of November 22 and January 31.