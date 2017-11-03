Aladdin Is Amazing!

Thanks to our friends at SHN, I had the opportunity to see Aladdin at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco. I have to admit, I was wondering how they would pull off some of the expected special effects that you anticipate – after all you expect the magic carpet to fly whether it is animated or a live performance.

This production of Aladdin does not disappoint. The special effects are nothing short of amazing. From the pyrotechnics peppered throughout the show, to the magic carpet flying among the stars (you will feel like you are flying with it). The sets and costumes are bright and colorful. I don’t know how the performers changed costumes so fast. According to SHN, there are 102 costume changes that take place in less than 1 minute and 52 costume changes that take place in less than 30 seconds!

Then there is Genie. I think our main reference to the Genie in Aladdin is Robin Williams from the animated movies. He set the bar extremely high. Anthony Murphy, who plays Genie, comes extremely close to that high bar and may even equal it. His animated shenanigans are a definite crowd pleaser – even generating a standing ovation at one point in the first act!

The whole cast does a great job at keeping you engrossed in the show, even the kids.

Aladdin is at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco now through January 7, so take the kids during the Holidays – they (and you) will love it! You can find ticket information here:

http://www.shnsf.com