9th Annual Fallen Heroes Celebrity Golf & Bocce Ball Tournament

9th Annual Tribute Event

Diablo Country Club

1700 Club House Road

JUNE 11, 2018

8:30 am – Cook-To-Order Breakfast

9:00 am – Golf Registration Begins

10:30 am – Call To Carts / Opening Ceremony

11:00 am – Golf Tournament Shotgun Start

11:30 am – Bocce Ball Check-In

12:00 pm – Bocce Ball Start

4:30 pm – Tribute Reception / Silent Auction

6:00 pm – Tribute Dinner, Scholarship Awards, Live Auction

Golfers will take on one of the most desirable courses in the San Francisco Bay Area at Diablo Country Club in Diablo, CA. Proceeds will directly support the Fallen Heroes Scholarship Fund.

The fund was established for the education of the children of our fallen peace officers and firefighters who died while protecting our communities.

Evening Tribute Featuring Musical Entertainer:

Daniel Rodriguez

Former NYPD officer, Daniel Rodriguez, helped bring the country an uplifting spirit of promise and hope with his stirring rendition of “God Bless America” after the September 11th terrorist attacks. Daniel witnessed firsthand the destruction of both towers, nearly losing his own life.

Singing has been his lifelong passion, but it didn’t always pay the bills. He worked at a series of jobs until joining the N.Y. City Police Department where he became known as “The Singing Policeman”.

Daniel’s philanthropic and patriotic efforts have been recognized with more than a dozen honors and awards, such as the USO Lifetime Achievement Award and the DAR Medal of Patriotism.

Please join us for this memorial tribute for the 17 California Line of Duty Deaths in 2017.