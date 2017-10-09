STREAMING
8th Annual Wheels For Meal Ride- Cycle to End Senior Hunger
By Barbara Hoover
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 2:24 PM

Meals on Wheels of Alameda County will host the 8th Annual Cycle to End Senior Hunger.  Your support of this event provides friendly hellos, daily nutritious meals and a wellness check for seniors in Alameda County.  Ride through the Livermore Valley wine county and return to a post-ride festival with live music, BBQ lunch, expo booths, bounce house and more.  15, 35 and 70 mile routes are great for cyclist at all levels.

When: Saturday, 21 October 2017 

7 am -4 pm

Where: Shadow Cliffs Park, Pleasanton

Information:  (510) 777-9560

