8th Annual Wheels For Meal Ride- Cycle to End Senior Hunger

Meals on Wheels of Alameda County will host the 8th Annual Cycle to End Senior Hunger. Your support of this event provides friendly hellos, daily nutritious meals and a wellness check for seniors in Alameda County. Ride through the Livermore Valley wine county and return to a post-ride festival with live music, BBQ lunch, expo booths, bounce house and more. 15, 35 and 70 mile routes are great for cyclist at all levels.

When: Saturday, 21 October 2017

7 am -4 pm

Where: Shadow Cliffs Park, Pleasanton



Information: (510) 777-9560