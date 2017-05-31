8th Annual Fallen Heroes Celebrity Golf & Bocce Ball Tournament and Tribute Dinner

Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is proud to announce their 8th Annual Fallen Heroes Celebrity Golf & Bocce Ball Tournament & Tribute Dinner – Diablo Country Club, Diablo, CA June 5, 2017. The event begins with a cook-to-order breakfast by FAZ at 8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony includes; Palm Springs Police Department and the Oakland Fire Department Honor Guards, Bagpipes and Drums and the San Francisco Police Department Mounted Unit (4 horses) and The National Anthem sung by retired NYPD Officer, Ground Zero Survivor and now, Professional Tenor, Daniel Rodriguez (aka…America’s Singing Policeman). Golf will be a shotgun start/scramble format at 11:15 with a Bocce Ball Tournament kicking off at 12:00 noon. The Tribute Cocktail Reception / Silent Auction begins at 4:30pm, Dinner / Tribute / Live Auction to follow at 6:00pm. Proceeds benefit The Fallen Heroes Scholarship and Help for Heroes Funds

Event highlights will include:

• Evening musical entertainment by Famed Tenor, retired NYPD Officer, and Ground Zero Survivor, Daniel Rodriguez: aka “America’s Singing Policeman!’

• Guest Speaker, Alameda County Sheriff, Greg Ahern. Sheriff Ahern will provide a short speech focusing oh the “War within America” and the Peace Officers and Firefighters are on the frontline of defense.

• On each hole: Sandwiches, Bourbon Shots, Pork Sliders, BBQ and much more!

• Live and Silent Auctions

• Celebrity Appearances by Gary Plummer, Barry Sims, Raymond Chester, Larry Wilcox (Officer Jon Baker) from the hit series CHIP’s and more!

20 Peace Officers and Firefighters, including six Police Dogs who died in the line of duty in California in 2016 will be honored for their sacrifice in protecting their communities. 11 Scholarships for a total amount of $30,000 will be awarded.

Contact Us: For additional information please visit our website at www.thefallenheroes.org, or call (925) 831-2011.