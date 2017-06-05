Friday, June 30, 2017 at 6:00pm

Tri-Valley Haven is celebrating our 40th Anniversary and you’re invited! Join us for our 40th Anniversary Gala on Friday, June 30 from 6 PM – 11PM at the Dublin Ranch Golf Course.

Now in our 40th year, Tri-Valley Haven continues to provide life-saving services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, and homelessness. It is likely, in fact, that in your neighborhood someone is alive because the Haven was there to help.

This elegant evening kicks off with a VIP Champagne Reception & Hors d’ouevres on the golf course patio with music from Meredith McHenry. For the main event, join us for Prime Rib Dinner, Wine, and Dessert with Dancing and a Live and Silent Auction emceed by KKIQ’s Mark Davis.

Get your tickets before we sell out:

All proceedes benefit Tri-Valley Haven!

If you have any questions about this event, please call Lisa at Tri-Valley Haven: (925) 667-2728