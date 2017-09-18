2nd Annual Oktoberfest 5K Fun Run/Walk

The Second Annual 5K Fun Run & Walk is October 1st @ 9 a.m. You can sign up today!! It’s for a great cause – Sandra J Wing Healing Therapies Foundation. Bring your kids, your dogs, your grandparents! We will have a raffle, music, end of race food, and of course all entrants will receive a mug for a beer or root beer float for those 20 and younger.

Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2017

Time: Registration starts at 7:45 a.m.

Location: Working Man Brewery, 5542 Brisa St, Livermore., CA

Start Time: Race Begins at 9 a.m.

Cost: Adults:

Early bird registration thru Sept 14 – $40 for adults

Sept 15 – 30 – $45 for adults

Day of registration fee – $50 for adults

Children 17 and under:

$25 regardless of registration date.

A Valid ID is required

All ID’s will be checked to determine bracelet color. Under 20 years of age will receive one color bracelet. And, 21 and over, will receive another color bracelet.

Parking

Parking will be permitted anywhere on Brisa or La Ribera until 8:40 at which time street will be closed off to vehicles. Temporary road closures for all streets from 9-11 a.m.

Race begins and ends at Working Man Brewery, Livermore.

Oktoberfest theme. Come in your finest Oktoberfest sportswear! Costumes are optional. A prize will be awarded to costume winner.

Medals will be presented to the first place adult female and male runner and for the first place child 16 and under.

All finishers will receive a mug and either beer or a root beer float.

Snacks and water provided at finish line.

Raffle tickets will be sold. Prizes include: Gift Certificate to Uptown Girls, Working Man Brewing Company, 2 Bottles of wine from Page Mill Winery and much more!

Dogs welcome!

For more info click here