The 21st Annual Back-To-School Shoe Giveaway “Put Your Best Foot Forward” returns on Saturday, September 23, 2017. First African Methodist Episcopal (FAME) Church has hosted this event for 20 years. The celebration remains at Oracle Arena and Oakland Alameda Coliseum, due to the generosity of our returning title sponsor AEG, the global sports and entertainment company that manages the sports complex. Last year, 2,500 free new pairs of shoes were distributed to low- income K-12th grade students across Alameda County. 5,000 people enjoyed a safe afternoon filled with community and health resources as well as family oriented activities. We look forward to sharing this opportunity again. See you in September!

