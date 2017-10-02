20th Annual Pace For Peace

Saturday, October 14th at 8:00am

Join us for our annual Pace For Peace 5K/10K Walk/Run through Livermore’s beautiful vineyards on Saturday, October 14th at 8:00am. Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to participate! Dogs are also welcome!

Pace For Peace 5K/10K benefits Tri-Valley Haven. Now in our 40th year, Tri-Valley Haven continues to provide life-saving services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, and homelessness. It is likely, in fact, that in your neighborhood someone is alive because the Haven was there to help.

Register online: http://www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9645

For more information, call Lisa at (925) 667-2728 or email her at lisa@trivalleyhaven.org

Thanks to our sponsors: Kaiser Permanente, Betty Taylor at State Farm, UNCLE Credit Union, A-1 Enterprises, One Source, Paramedics Plus, and Goza Gear!