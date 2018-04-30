The 2018 Tri-Valley Youth Expo will be the region’s first-ever exposition of youth art, music, coding, and culture; there will be a 12-hour hackathon, a “Battle of the Bands,” a dance showcase, and an art showcase, with a live art section as well.

The aim is to capture the very essence of what being part of the Tri-Valley youth community is about creativity, innovation, and, above all, passion.

We hope this event will give back to our wonderful community and shine a spotlight on the achievements of our fellow high school students, and as a community event, the success of our Tri-Valley Youth Expo largely depends on publicity and community outreach.

To us, there is little more powerful and meaningful than a united community, and we hope to provide the platform for achieving just that.

Expo Hacks: May 19th 8:00 am-8:00 pm @ Dublin High School Gym

Teen Culture Component: May 19th 3:00 pm-8:00 pm @ Emerald Glen Park.

Click here to apply for the hackathon