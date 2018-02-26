2018 Teen Job and Career Fair

The City of Pleasanton partners with the cities of San Ramon, Dublin, Danville, and the Dublin/San Ramon Women’s Club to present the annual Teen Job & Career Fair on Saturday, March 3, 2018, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Admission is free to all teen job seekers and lunch will be provided.

Tri-Valley teens ages 14 – 19 Pleasanton Senior Center 5353 Sunol Blvd. This free event gives teens ages 14 through 19 the opportunity to meet with over 20 local employers, pick up applications, and apply for jobs.

The event will also feature mock interviews, resume, and interviewing workshops, and career panels.

For more information, contact Nicole Thomas, Recreation Supervisor at 925-931-3432 or visit http://www.ptownlife.org/teen-job-fair/

