2017 Tri-Valley Creeks to Bay Clean-up

Join us for the sixth annual Tri-Valley Creeks to Bay Clean-up on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to noon! The Clean-up event is part of Coastal Clean-up Day, which is the largest statewide and international effort to clean trash and debris from our waterways.

Due to limited space, please pre-register beginning Monday, August 14, 2017. It’s easy! Just choose one of the cleanup sites listed below, and contact Lynna Allen here to sign-up.

Site One:Arroyo Las Positas at Northfront Road (near Northfront Trailhead Park)

Site Eight: Altamont Creek and Arroyo Las Positas at Bluebell Drive (near Marlin Pound Neighborhood Park)

Site Nine: Arroyo Las Positas at Heather Lane (near eastside of Heather Lane Bridge)

Site Ten: Arroyo Mocho at Arroyo Road (near eastside of Arroyo Road Bridge)

Lynna will email your pre-reistration packet within five business days of receiving your sign-up request. The packet will include a confirmation letter, site map, and required waiver form.

Note: Please bring signed and completed waiver form with you to the event for every person in your group. Volunteers under 18 years of age must have their waiver form signed by a parent or guardian. Volunteers under 13 years of age must be accompanied and supervised by an adult.

Would you like to help clean-up but can’t? The Program is accepting individual and corporate clean-up supply donations. For more information, contact Lynna Allen here.

***

Please Click here to take survey if you do not get a chance to complete it during the Clean-up. Thank you!