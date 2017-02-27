2017 Teen Esteem Fundraising Auction

Teen Esteem will celebrate more than 20 years of serving Tri-Valley students and their families at its annual fundraiser, Team Up with Teen Esteem, on March 18 at the Blackhawk Country Club.

The sports-themed event is relaxed with attendees encouraged to wear the jersey of their favorite team. It includes a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auctions. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., preceded by the cocktail reception at 6 p.m.

Teen Esteem educates and empowers students, educators, families and the community on challenges young people face, emphasizing the importance of respect for self and others. The non-profit organization educates youth and their parents through classroom presentations, school assemblies and educational forums for parents. In the 2015-16 school year, 10,302 students and 2,097 adults heard the message about social media, bullying, academic stress, drug and alcohol use and sex. In post-presentation surveys, 90 percent of the students reported that the presentations provided them with tools that will make a difference in their lives.

Tickets or sponsorship can be reserved at www.teenesteem.org/2017auction. Tickets are $150 per person.

In addition, Teen Esteem provides parent education through its web site, www.teenesteem.org.

Event location:

Blackhawk Country Club