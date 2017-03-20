Friday March 31st from 6:30pm-11pm at the Blackhawk Automobile Museum at 3700 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville, CA

An evening fundraiser to support our local and global programs. Attendees will include leaders and advocates in private, public, and nonprofit sectors who recognize the power of shared generosity and who support causes benefiting children.

We are pleased to announce that Emmy award-winning CBS 5 Anchor & News Reporter Juliette Goodrich will be our gala emcee.

Your gala ticket includes a festive cocktails and hors d’oeuvre reception, full course dinner catered by Scott’s Seafood Grill & Bar, silent and live auctions, live entertainment, fashion show, and dancing. When you purchase your ticket, you will have the option to choose from three entrées.

Funds from the gala will support our local and global scholarship and services programs, which reach disadvantaged children in the United States, as well as Cambodia, India, Nepal, and the Philippines. Your support will help underprivileged children realize better, brighter futures.

We look forward to seeing you at the 2017 Gift of Schooling Gala!