2017 Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop Food & Wine Walk

Walnut Creek is a culinary epicenter with some of the top restaurants in the East Bay. Taste the best at the 7th Annual Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop food and wine walk on Thursday, August 10th, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, in downtown Walnut Creek, co-sponsored by Diablo Magazine.

Tickets are $39 tickets before July 27th or $45 after July 27th. For tickets and information, visit DiabloBallet.org or call (925) 943-1775. Discount available for groups of 10 or more.

Proceeds support Diablo Ballet and its PEEK Youth Outreach Program, bringing arts education to elementary school students in understated areas of the East Bay and at-risk teenagers in the Contra Costa County juvenile justice system.

Sample, sip, and stroll to 16 downtown Walnut Creek locations to sample some of Contra Costa’s finest food and wine. You’ll savor the tastes of:

MoMo’s

Walnut Creek Yacht Club

Lark Creek

Massimo Ristorante

Sunol Ridge

1515

Broderick

Cinco de Mayo

Lottie’s Creamery

Opa!

San Francisco Creamery

Sauced

Silk Road

Plus wine tastings at Buon Vino, Steinway Piano Gallery, and We Olive

With your Gourmet Gallop map in hand, you and your friends will be able to sample, sip, and stroll at your leisure. All locations are within a convenient, seven block walking range of downtown Walnut Creek and are handicapped accessible.

