Our Annual Sentinels Gala is a yearly event in which we invite community members and local businesses and community leaders to come together and celebrate our Sentinels. Each Sentinel has a unique story to tell, and we hope that you will join us in honoring not only their sacrifices for this country but their journey towards civilian success as well.

The 2017 Annual Sentinels Gala will be held on March 11 at the Blackhawk Automotive Museum in Danville, California. The evening’s events begin at 7 PM.

Each year, Sentinels of Freedom recognizes the important work our military performs at our Nation’s call by honoring one specific branch of the armed forces. At our 2017 Gala, we are honoring the United States Coast Guard and its Sailors for over 225 years of outstanding air, sea, and land service to our nation. This year, we will be joined by guest of honor, Admiral Paul Zukunft, US Coast Guard.

Admiral Paul Zukunft assumed the duties of the 25th Commandant of the US Coast Guard on May 30, 2014. He leads the largest component of the Department of Homeland Security, composed of 88,000 personnel including active duty, reserve, civilian, and volunteer Auxiliarists. Prior to this, Admiral Zukunft served as Commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area, where he was the operational commander for all US Coast Guard missions. His senior staff assignments included Chief of Operations, Coast Guard Pacific Area and Chief of Operations Oversight, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, where he directly supervised all major cutter operations in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. He also served as Chief of Staff at the Fourteenth Coast Guard District in Honolulu, Hawaii.

A native of North Branford, Connecticut, Admiral Zukunft graduated from the US Coast Guard Academy in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Government; from Webster University in 1988 with a Master of Arts degree in Management; and from the US Naval War College in 1997 with a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. He is a graduate of the Asia Pacific Center for Strategic Studies Executive Seminar and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government National Preparedness Leadership Initiative course.

His personal awards include both the Department of Homeland Security and Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medals, Defense Superior Service Medal, three Legions of Merit, and five Meritorious Service Medals with “O” device among others.

