2017-18 Granada Supporters Bingo Volunteers

PLEASE READ THIS INFORMATION – ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE NEW TO BINGO:

Your time and effort raises funds to support the clubs, academics, sports teams, and programs of your choice at Granada High School. Since April, 2017, schools with a signed partnership agreement with the Granada Supporters are also able to participate. Schools with a partnership agreement should be volunteering for Trained Positions and untrained positions in a 1:1 ratio. Bingo is a wonderful fundraiser, but it does take the individuals behind it committed to keeping it going.

If you are interested in training for a “Trained Position” such as Lead, Co-Lead, Flash Lead, Flash Co-Lead, Banker, Register 1, or Caller, please sign up for one of the three “In Training” positions and contact the lead for that week or PW (kpickering@lvjusd.org) for more information. We are training three individuals each night and you will be contacted by that week’s lead prior to Saturday. Please do not sign up for a Trained Position unless you have trained for it and are ready for the responsibility. Likewise, please do not sign up to train for a Trained Position if you aren’t up for the eventual responsibility.

To sign up for our Regular Saturday Bingos, please be sure that you click on the 17-18 Regular Saturdays Tab at the top of the page.

Our Mini-Strip Events (2/3, 3/3, 5/5, 6/2, and 8/4) are now located on our Mini Strip Events Tab . Please visit that tab to signup for those specific dates. Note that many of the positions on the Mini Strip Events begin 30 minutes earlier than Regular Saturdays and that we have two extra Flash Sellers on those nights.

If you’re looking to sign up for one of our Special Events (New Years Eve, Spring Fling, July 4th, or Labor Day Weekend), please click on our 17-18 Special Events Sign Up Tab .

If you’re looking to sign up for one of our Summer Wednesday Nights, please wait until May for our 2017-2018 Summer Bingo Sign Up Tab .

If you’d like to view our volunteer training videos, visit our YouTube playlist.

