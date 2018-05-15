Village Theatre Art Gallery-Conceive, Construct and Embellish
By Barbara Hoover
|
May 15, 2018 @ 3:08 PM

See two new ceramic exhibitions, inside and outside, the Village Theatre Art Gallery in Danville. The exhibition features the Pipe Brothers and conceive, construct and embellish.

May 3rd through June 16th , 2018

Village Theatre Art Gallery
Physical Address
233 Front Street
Danville, CA 94526

Phone: 925-314-3460

REGULAR GALLERY HOURS
Monday – Tuesday
Appointment Only
Wednesday – Friday
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday
Closed

Gallery is open one hour prior to all theatre performances

