Exceptional Needs Network Summer Camp

Support the Exceptional Needs Network and help send a special needs to camp next summer. Make a donation or help with their camp supplies list for the kids.

Here is list of supplies they need for next year’s summer camp. For more info go to http://ennetwork.org/enn/Camp.html

Camp Wish List

• Flushable Wipes Refills

• Flushable Wipes w/Container

• Lysol

• Dixie Cups – Small

• Dixie Cups – Large

• Kleenex

• Handsoap

• Hand Sanitizer

• Gloves (non latex)

• Crayons

• Ziplock bags

• Bug Spray Repellent

• Hydrogen Peroxide

• Children’s Liquid Motrin

• Adult Motrin

• Children’s Liquid Tylenol

• Adult Tylenol

• Children’s Liquid Benadryl

• Adult Benadryl

• Children’s Cold/Flu Medicine

• Adult Cold/Flu Medicine

• Pepto-Bismol

• Pediolite

• Cough drop

• Diapers and swimmers

• Plastic spoons

• Medicine dispensing