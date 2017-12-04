Exceptional Needs Network Summer Camp

Support the Exceptional Needs Network and help send a special needs to camp next summer. Make a donation or help with their camp supplies list for the kids.
Here is list of supplies they need for next year’s summer camp. For more info go to http://ennetwork.org/enn/Camp.html
Camp Wish List
• Flushable Wipes Refills
• Flushable Wipes w/Container
• Lysol
• Dixie Cups – Small
• Dixie Cups – Large
• Kleenex
• Handsoap
• Hand Sanitizer
• Gloves (non latex)
• Crayons
• Ziplock bags
• Bug Spray Repellent
• Hydrogen Peroxide
• Children’s Liquid Motrin
• Adult Motrin
• Children’s Liquid Tylenol
• Adult Tylenol
• Children’s Liquid Benadryl
• Adult Benadryl
• Children’s Cold/Flu Medicine
• Adult Cold/Flu Medicine
• Pepto-Bismol
• Pediolite
• Cough drop
• Diapers and swimmers
• Plastic spoons
• Medicine dispensing